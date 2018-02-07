Kanter (mouth) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice and is uncertain for Thursday's game against the Raptors, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

As expected, Kanter had the cut inside his mouth re-stitched once again Wednesday, which resulted him in being a limited participant in practice. Kanter has already indicated that he doesn't expect to miss much, if any time, because of it, though his availability for Thursday's game is currently uncertain. Look for another update following the team's morning shootaround and if he were to sit out, the Knicks would be severely shorthanded following Kristaps Porzingis' season-ending ACL tear. Kyle O'Quinn and Michael Beasley would be names to watch if Kanter can't give it a go.