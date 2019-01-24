Knicks' Enes Kanter: Unhappy after absence from rotation
Kanter (coach's decision) failed to play Wednesday in the Knicks' 114-110 loss to the Rockets. He expressed displeasure with his exclusion from the rotation while speaking with reporters after the game, per Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic. "What [the Knicks are] doing to me is pretty messed up. I deserve better," Kanter said. "You either play me or let me play."
Kanter's frustration is seemingly justified, as coach David Fizdale informed him earlier in the day that he would start at center for the injured Luke Kornet (ankle). Fizdale had an apparent change of heart as tipoff approached, however, instead moving Lance Thomas into the starting five at power forward while Noah Vonleh and Mitchell Robinson logged all the minutes at center. This is just the latest in a long line of comments from Kanter indicating his dissatisfaction with his role, which has been volatile all season. If there's a silver lining, it's possible that Kanter's benching Wednesday was a matchup-related more than anything, given the Rockets' tendency to lean on small-ball lineups. Kanter should have a better chance at seeing the floor Friday against the Nets, whose top two centers (Jarrett Allen and Ed Davis) are more traditional low-post players.
