Knicks' Enes Kanter: Unlikely to play Sunday

Kanter (illness) is doubtful for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Kanter missed Friday's contest due to an illness, and he's in danger of missing his second straight game after being slapped with a doubtful tag. Assuming Kanter isn't cleared to play, Luke Kornet would handle a heavier workload yet again Sunday.

