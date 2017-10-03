Knicks' Enes Kanter: Will come off bench in team debut

Kanter will come off the bench during Tuesday's preseason opener against the Nets, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Kanter was working with the first unit during Sunday's intra-squad scrimmage, but it appears his first preseason action with his new team will come off the bench. That being said, it's still only the preseason and coach Jeff Hornacek will likely experiment with multiple different lineups, so this doesn't mean Kanter is a foregone conclusion to come off the bench once the regular season approaches. The Knicks will start Kyle O'Quinn and Kristaps Porzingies at power forward and center, respectively, on Tuesday.