Knicks' Enes Kanter: Will opt into final year of contract
Kanter will exercise his $18.6 million player option for the 2018-19 season, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Kanter would go on to confirm the news, and the big man is officially staying in New York for at least one more season. While reports surfaced back in April that Kanter was considering opting out as he looked for a long-term deal, it never made much sense for him financially given that his market value would likely be much less than the $18.6 million he could opt into. Kanter is expected serve as the Knicks starting center once again next season and will likely be looking into signing a contract extension with the team.
