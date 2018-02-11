Knicks' Enes Kanter: Will play Sunday
Kanter will return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
Kanter was initially ruled out for Sunday's game before having his status changed to probable on Sunday morning. Now that the team has confirmed he'll be returning to the lineup the only question is how much time he'll see on Sunday. It's likely he'll see his normal role in the starting lineup, but Kyle O'Quinn could see some extra minutes if Kanter is at all limited.
