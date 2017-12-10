Knicks' Enes Kanter: Will play through sore hip Sunday

Kanter is dealing with some discomfort in his hip, but will still play in Sunday's game against the Hawks, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Kanter reportedly took a shot to the hip in Saturday's game against Chicago, which is now giving him some lingering pain. However, it's not serious enough where it will keep Kanter out of action, so he should be in the starting lineup as usual. That said, there's certainly a chance coach Jeff Hornacek monitors his minutes a bit, so Kanter could be a bit of a risky play for Sunday's DFS slate.