Knicks' Enes Kanter: Won't play in London
Kanter is not with the Knicks in London for Thursday's game against the Wizards, citing personal safety, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.
Kanter has been politically outspoken about his home country of Turkey, and he'll opt to remain in America for his own safety, stating, "It's pretty sad that just all this stuff affects my career and basketball, because I want to be out there helping my team win... I can't even go out there and just do my job. So it's pretty sad." With Kanter out, Luke Kornet should continue to start at center.
