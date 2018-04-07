Knicks' Enes Kanter: Won't play Saturday
Kanter (back) is out for Saturday's tilt against the Bucks, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
As expected, Kanter will miss his fourth straight game while nursing a sore back. He'll have two more chances to take the floor before the end of the season -- Monday and Wednesday. Both games are against the Cavaliers.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....