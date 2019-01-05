Knicks' Enes Kanter: Won't travel to London
The Knicks have said that Kanter won't be traveling to London for their game against the Wizards on Jan. 17 due to an issue with his visa, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports. However, Kanter says the reason he won't be traveling is because he fears for his life after being critical of the Turkish president.
Kanter, a native of Turkey, has been openly critical of his home country's current political climate and claims that his family members have been harassed because of public comments he's made in the past. In the end, it will only be a one-game absence for Kanter, as Luke Kornet, Noah Vonleh and Mitchell Robinson will feature at center in London.
