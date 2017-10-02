Knicks' Enes Kanter: Working with first unit

Kanter worked with the first unit during Sunday's intra-squad scrimmage, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Kanter came over from the Thunder in the Carmelo Anthony deal, and it appears he'll have a chance to begin the year as the Knicks' starting center alongside Kristaps Porzingis. While he's a talented scorer and rebounder, Kanter is one of the league's worst defensive big men, which has ultimately lowered his ceiling as a player, as well as a fantasy commodity. If he's able to hold onto the starting spot in New York -- Joakim Noah will serve a suspension to begin the season -- he should see an uptick in value, though the Knicks have a number of intriguing young big men who could cut into Kanter's workload.