Kanter underwent X-Rays on his back and wrist after Wednesday's game against the 76ers and they came back negative, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Kanter suffered a hard fall towards the end of Wednesday's game with Philadelphia, however the injury is being described as a bruised back for now. He will undergo more testing once the team gets back to New York, but for the time being, it seems as though there is no significant injury. The Knicks' next game is Saturday against the Pistons and Kanter should be considered questionable for that game at this time.