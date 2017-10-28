Knicks' Enes Kanter: Yields minutes to bench in victory
Kanter posted 12 points (6-8 FG), six rebounds, two blocks and an assist over 16 minutes in Friday's 107-86 win over the Nets.
Kanter didn't really do anything wrong, but the 5 sort of devolved into a three-way time-share among Kanter, Kyle O' Quinn and Willy Herbabgomez. It could have just been a gameflow issue, but O'Quinn clearly outrebounded Kanter and was on the court a bit longer. In the big picture this win helps the Knicks out in cementing the claim that they aren't the worst team in the NBA right now, but internally there's a lot of lineup tinkering going on all over the court. Until things settle down into a more reliable rhythm, Porzingis might be the only fantasy option you can rely on n the short term.
More News
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Posts big double-double in Tuesday's loss•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-doubles Saturday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Solid in Thursday's start•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Starting at center Thursday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Scores team-high 16 in Friday's loss•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Starting at center Friday•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...