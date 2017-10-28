Knicks' Enes Kanter: Yields minutes to bench in victory

Kanter posted 12 points (6-8 FG), six rebounds, two blocks and an assist over 16 minutes in Friday's 107-86 win over the Nets.

Kanter didn't really do anything wrong, but the 5 sort of devolved into a three-way time-share among Kanter, Kyle O' Quinn and Willy Herbabgomez. It could have just been a gameflow issue, but O'Quinn clearly outrebounded Kanter and was on the court a bit longer. In the big picture this win helps the Knicks out in cementing the claim that they aren't the worst team in the NBA right now, but internally there's a lot of lineup tinkering going on all over the court. Until things settle down into a more reliable rhythm, Porzingis might be the only fantasy option you can rely on n the short term.