Fournier posted three points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes during Friday's 121-112 win over the Pistons.

Fournier managed his only three points from the free-throw line but couldn't find the bottom of the net from the field in this one. He has seen his playing time dwindle of late, logging 14 or fewer minutes in four of the five games since he moved to the bench. The only game he saw more was a blowout loss to the Nets on Wednesday, so there's little to read into there. At this point, the veteran floor spacer may be relegated to a small rotational role unless injuries necessitate an increase.