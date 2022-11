Fournier recorded two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and two steals over 12 minutes during Monday's 120-107 win over Minnesota.

Fournier played just 12 minutes off the bench Monday, the third consecutive game in which he has seen fewer than 15 minutes. Outside of a couple of decent scoring nights, Fournier's decline has been quite dramatic, going from 33 minutes on opening night to now barely being in the rotation. Clearly, he can be dropped in all competitive leagues.