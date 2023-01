Fournier (personal) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game versus the Nets.

Fournier has been away from the team for the last two games after logging 21 minutes against the Raptors on Jan. 22. However, he was on the outside looking in in terms of the rotation prior to that, failing to see the floor in any of the previous six games. So, the veteran guard may not have a role Saturday despite being available.