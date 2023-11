Fournier is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics due to personal reasons.

Fournier has been outside head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation all season, as the Knicks are presumably running out the clock on the three-year, $54 million deal he inked with the team in the summer of 2021. His potential absence Monday won't affect how Thibodeau distributes the minutes among his wing players.