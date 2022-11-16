Fournier (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Tuesday's 118-111 win over the Jazz.

For the first time all season, Fournier found himself outside of head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation, as the Knicks turned to Immanuel Quickley to cover all the backup minutes on the wing behind starters RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish. Even if Thibodeau elects to extend his rotation from nine men to 10 in future contests, Fournier isn't a surefire bet to get the nod for the 10th spot over Quentin Grimes, a first-round draft pick from a year ago whose development is likely a greater priority. Fournier's move out of the rotation came after he averaged just 2.7 points on 20 percent shooting from the field in his six games since losing his spot in the starting five.