Fournier (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 5 versus Miami.
Fournier was a late addition to the injury report with an illness and will ultimately sit out Wednesday's contest. However, he's yet to play this postseason, so his absence shouldn't impact the Knicks' rotation.
