Head coach Tom Thibodeau indicated Tuesday that Fournier is considered the favorite to start at shooting guard, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Fournier started all but two games last season for the Knicks and appears positioned to retain his starting job entering 2022-23. He was a solid shooter and defender last season, averaging 14.1 points over 29.5 minutes and should claim a similar role this year.