Fournier produced eight points (2-8 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during Monday's 115-102 victory over Orlando.

Fournier remains a part of the starting unit for the Knicks, although his recent production would tell another story. With very little upside outside of scoring and triples, Fournier falls into the streaming category in most competitive leagues. He will occasionally blow up, at which time he could become a short-term pickup but even then, savvy managers are knowledgeable enough to know what is real and what isn't.