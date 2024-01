Fournier ended Saturday's 140-126 loss to the Pacers with 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three steals across 17 minutes.

Fournier made just his second appearance of the season Saturday, as the Knicks were very shorthanded following a trade that sent RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to Toronto for a package involving O.G. Anunoby. With Anunoby expected to debut Monday against Minnesota, it's likely that Fournier will be right back out of the rotation.