Fournier posted three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 112-99 loss to the Hawks.

Fournier has struggled so far this season, averaging 10.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 40.0 field-goal percentage in 24.4 minutes across seven games. Immanuel Quickley played a season-high 29 points, which might become a regular occasion if Fournier continues to play poorly.