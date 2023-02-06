Fournier finished with a season-high 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes in Sunday's 108-97 win over the 76ers.

After appearing in just 11 of the Knicks' previous 13 games, Fournier was thrust into the rotation Sunday when RJ Barrett (illness) was a late scratch. The Knicks' bench unit was instrumental in leading the Knicks to a 21-point comeback win, with Fournier going a plus-28 during his time on the court while pacing all reserves in scoring. Though it was an impressive showing for a player who hadn't see much court time lately, Fournier could find himself right back outside of the rotation if Barrett is cleared for Tuesday's game in Orlando.