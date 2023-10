Fournier delivered 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, an assist and a steal across 21 minutes off the bench in Monday's 114-107 preseason win over the Celtics.

Fournier barely played for the Knicks last season, and while his status with the team going forward remains to be determined, he made a good impression with this performance. The best-case scenario remains a bench role for him, however, as Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes will operate as the starting backcourt.