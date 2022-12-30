Fournier accumulated 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals across 17 minutes during Thursday's 122-115 loss to the Spurs.

Fournier re-entered the rotation Thursday, his first action since mid-November. It's been a disastrous season for Fournier, going from starting on opening night to being nothing more than a spectator. He slid back into the rotation purely out of necessity and even still, logged just 17 minutes. Even when he was starting, Fournier was far from a must-roster player, meaning managers need not concern themselves with this performance.