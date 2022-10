Fournier racked up 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and four rebounds across 20 minutes during Friday's 119-108 loss to Milwaukee.

Fournier started but played just 20 minutes, continuing what has been an underwhelming start to the season. His overall value is primarily tied to scoring, something that he has not been able to do on a consistent basis. The Knicks now have multiple other options when it comes to getting shots away, so Fournier is really nothing more than a possible streaming candidate.