Fournier has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards due to a non-COVID illness.
Fournier hasn't been part of the Knicks' rotation recently and will be unavailable for the team's first game after the All-Star break. Whether he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set Saturday against the Pelicans remains to be seen.
More News
-
Knicks' Evan Fournier: Rejoins rotation Sunday•
-
Knicks' Evan Fournier: Clear of injury report for Saturday•
-
Knicks' Evan Fournier: Still out Thursday•
-
Knicks' Evan Fournier: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Evan Fournier: Spotted playing basketball Thursday•
-
Knicks' Evan Fournier: Cut out of rotation•