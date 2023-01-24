Fournier will not suit up Tuesday versus the Cavaliers for personal reasons.
Fournier made his way back to the floor Sunday against the Raptors after being out of the rotation previously, but it appears he has a personal matter to tend to Tuesday. The veteran guard's next opportunity to don the uniform again arrives Thursday in Boston.
