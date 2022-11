Hunt posted 21 points (10-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 42 minutes during Thursday's 122-115 loss to the Raptors 905.

Hunt has now come one rebound short in back-to-back games of posting a double-double. While his defensive numbers have been impressive, his three turnovers contributed to the team's overall tally of 21 Thursday.