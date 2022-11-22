Hunt tallied 29 points (13-18 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 105-97 win over the Skyhawks.
Hunt led the Knicks in scoring during their first win of the season. His efficient scoring, rebounding and defensive contributions were key to the team's victory.
