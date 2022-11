Hunt tallied 23 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 121-114 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Hunt was very efficient from the field but struggled from the line and had five turnovers. Hunt also posted a -15 plus-minus, the second-worst on the team.