Ntilikina tallied nine points (4-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 17 minutes in Friday's 92-90 loss to the Bucks.

The rookie's effort was particularly impressive from an efficiency standpoint, as his scoring total equaled his best of the season in a game with less than 20 minutes of playing time. Moreover, his 44.4 percent shooting qualifying as his second best over the last six contests. Ntilikina continues to share time with both starter Jarrett Jack and fellow reserve Trey Burke, limiting his overall upside for the moment. However, given Jack's inconsistent offensive contributions, it's certainly plausible that Ntilikina could progressively carve out a larger role during the stretch run if he can generate performances the caliber of Friday's on a more consistent basis.