Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Bumped from starting five
Ntilikina is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Ntilikina started in his last 23 games for the Knicks and averaged 6.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 25.9 minutes, but he played only 34 total minutes in the last two contests. Elfrid Payton enters the starting five in his place for the Knicks.
