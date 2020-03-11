Ntilikina supplied 20 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 122-115 loss to the Wizards.

Ntilikina amassed a career high scoring total while posting a season high in dimes. Ntilikina has also swiped two steals in three of the last five tilts, and he made the most of his opportunity on a night when Elfrid Payton struggled with his shot and foul trouble. However, unless Ntilikina starts earning this many minutes on a consistent basis, he's unlikely to hold much value beyond deeper leagues.