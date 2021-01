Ntilikina (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.

Ntilikina was available for the Knicks' Sunday matchup against the Trail Blazers as well, but he failed to see the court. He might have a hard time cracking the rotation this season with a myriad of players in front of him, including Elfrid Payton, Immanuel Quickley, Austin Rivers, Alec Burks and RJ Barrett.