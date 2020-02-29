Play

Ntilikina (groin) will play Saturday against the Bulls, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Ntilikina sat out the past three games due to groin soreness, but he's feeling healthy enough to return. In six February appearances, he's averaging 6.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 20.0 minutes.

