Ntilikina (quad/groin) will play Wednesday against the Raptors, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

As expected, Ntilikina will play through a bruised left quad and sore groin. Across the past five games, he's averaging 9.2 points, 5.2 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 33.0 minutes.