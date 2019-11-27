Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Cleared to play
Ntilikina (quad/groin) will play Wednesday against the Raptors, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
As expected, Ntilikina will play through a bruised left quad and sore groin. Across the past five games, he's averaging 9.2 points, 5.2 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 33.0 minutes.
