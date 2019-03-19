Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Cleared to practice
Ntilikina (groin) has been cleared to practice with the Knicks' G League affiliate, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
Ntilikina hasn't played in nearly two months, but this is a major step in the right direction as he finally appears to have moved past the strained groin that's kept him out since Jan. 27. The second-year guard will practice with the Westchester Knicks on Tuesday before returning to the NBA club in advance of Wednesday's matchup with the Jazz. It's unclear if he'll actually be cleared in play in that contest, however.
