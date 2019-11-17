Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Collects three steals in loss
Ntilikina (abdomen/groin) put up six points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and three steals in 36 minutes Saturday in the Knicks' 103-102 loss to the Hornets.
Ntilikina played through a pair of injuries and brought his usual intensity on defense, but he once again saw limited involvement on offense. The Frenchman looks like he'll remain ahead of Dennis Smith Jr. on the depth chart for now, though he could lose his starting role once Elfrid Payton (hamstring) is ready to play again.
