Ntilikina could be set for another start at point guard Monday against the Nets.
Derrick Rose (COVID-19 protocols) has already been ruled out and Elfrid Payton (hamstring) is doubtful, so the Knicks will likely lean heavily on the Ntilikina-Immanuel Quickley combo. Ntilikina got the start against the Thunder on Saturday, but he ended up playing just seven minutes, as coach Tom Thibodeau opted to roll with Quickley (33 minutes) for most of the night.
