Ntilikina (groin) could be sidelined for 1-to-2 weeks, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Ntilikina has already been ruled out for Monday's game due to a groin injury, and it sounds like the issue could keep him sidelined for longer than initially anticipated. He'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis until the Knicks provide an update regarding his status. In the meantime, Trey Burke should handle the bulk of point guard duties with Ntilikina and Emmanuel Mudiay (shoulder) both sidelined.