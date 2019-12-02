Ntilikina (back) could miss Monday's game against the Bucks, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

Ntilikina departed Sunday's game with a sore back, and while coach David Fizdale said the issue isn't anything serious, he alluded to the possibility that the point guard sits out on the second night of a back-to-back. If that's the case, Dennis Smith would again be in line for extended minutes, and potentially a starting role.