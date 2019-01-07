Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Could miss multiple games
Coach David Fizdale acknowledged that Ntilikina (ankle), who has been ruled out for Monday's game in Portland, could be sidelined for multiple contests, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Fizdale noted that the Knicks will "keep re-evaluating" the second-year guard, who played one minute in the team's last game Friday against the Lakers due to an initial diagnosis of a strained left tendon in his left ankle. A follow-up check revealed that Ntilikina was dealing with sprained ligaments, a less serious injury but still one that might keep him out additional time. Trey Burke should work as the primary backup to starting point guard Emmanuel Mudiay at least until Ntilikina is cleared to play again.
