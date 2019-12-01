Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Dealing with back soreness
Ntilikina exited Sunday's game against the Celtics due to a sore upper back.
Ntilikina had three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one assist in seven minutes before leaving the contest. Dennis Smith should see increased run during his absence.
