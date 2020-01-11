Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Dealing with sore goin
Ntilikina is considered probable for Sunday's tilt with the Heat due to a sore groin.
The injury doesn't appear to be anything too worrisome as Ntilikina remains a good bet to play Sunday. If the situation worsens and he's held out, however, look for Dennis Smith Jr. (oblique) or Kadeem Allen to receive extended minutes.
More News
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Scores 16 points in thumping•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Rejoining starting five•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Season-high 10 assists•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will be available•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Deemed questionable Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Bumped from starting five•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.