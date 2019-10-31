Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Deemed probable
Ntilikina is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Celtics with a sore neck.
It's unclear when Ntilikina picked up the injury, but it doesn't sound like it will force him to miss any time. Assuming he's able to play, Ntilikina should once again benefit from increased minutes with Dennis Smith (personal) and Elfrid Payton (hamstring) both unavailable.
