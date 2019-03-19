Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Deemed questionable for Wednesday
Ntilikina (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Jazz, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
After a successful practice in the G League with the Westchester Knicks, it appears Ntilikina may be able to make his first NBA appearance since Jan. 27. It's not immediately clear what sort of role he'll play with New York for the remainder of the season, but he's averaging 21.3 minutes on the year as a whole.
