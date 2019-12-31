Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Deemed questionable Wednesday
Ntilikina is deemed questionable for Wednesday's game against Portland due to a sore groin.
This is the first report of Ntilikina's groin injury, as it remains unknown currently how severe it may be. Nevertheless though, the guard could likely end up being a game-time call against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday. The 21-year-old is so far averaging 5.8 points and 2.9 assists over 31 appearances this season with New York.
