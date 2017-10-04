Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Doesn't impress in preseason debut
Ntilikina logged 18 minutes off the bench and accrued five points (1-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in Tuesday's 115-107 preseason loss to the Nets.
As expected, Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek went with Ramon Sessions as his starting point guard in the exhibition opener, but the veteran only played 12 minutes during the contests, allowing Ntilikina to earn more extensive time initiating the offense. The early returns from the rookie weren't that encouraging, with his poor shooting undermining what was a strong showing on the defensive end. The 19-year-old is expected to hold down a rotation role all season as the Knicks transition to the post-Carmelo Anthony era, but Ntilikina may have to settle for a more limited role behind Sessions until proving that he's deserving of more run.
